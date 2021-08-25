Bournemouth were a side who courted the play-offs last season in her first back in the Championship after Premier League relegation.

Bournemouth didn’t achieve that feat. They released Jonathan Woodgate from his duties at the club, appointing ex-Fulham boss Scot Parker.

Their play this season is showing signs of last season’s promise and they sit just outside the play-off picture.

Tonight they faced a diversion with a Carabao Cup tie against Premier League Norwich City.

It was a one-sided affair that saw the Canaries run out easy 6-0 winners on the night.

Here are three players who let Scott Parker down in the humbling at Carrow Road.

Zeno Rossi – WhoScored rating 4.37

It’s a little unfair to expect a lot of a 20-year-old making the step up to face a well-drilled, Premier League attack.

However, Rossi has three Championship appearances for the Cherries this season so it isn’t as if he was thrown in cold.

A positive from the game was his high-volume passing (79 from 86 attempts – 92% accuracy).

High on the list of negatives was his error that led directly to one of Norwich City’s goals.

Steve Cook – WhoScored rating 4.74

Cook was the most senior of the centre-backs on duty against Daniel Farke’s side.

The Bournemouth captain saw a lot (9.2%) of the game’s possession and won three headed duels and two tackles.

However, Cook was another guilty of another of the Cherries’ mistakes on the night which proved costly. From that error, Bournemouth were punished with another ball nested in the back of the net.

Ørjan Nyland – WhoScored rating 4.91

Norwegian stopper Nyland was picked up by Bournemouth after his short-term stint at Carrow Road came to an end.

The Cherries snapped him up on a free transfer last week and it was less than a happy return to Norfolk for him.

He face 16 shots from a hungry Norwich attack and made six saves. However, the headline figure of six goals conceded – one of them through one of his errors – cannot be overlooked.

Data derived from Norwich City vs Bournemouth match on WhoScored