With a week to go until the summer transfer window shuts, QPR could look to add one or two more fresh faces in what has already been a very busy summer window for Mark Warburton.

With a few key players having already having missed some game time this season, QPR look as though they could do with a bit more depth in their squad.

Here we look at two possible areas where QPR should look to bolster before deadline day:

Central midfield

After news broke that youth prospect Faysal Bettache would be leaving the club in order to join Oldham on a season long loan, the central midfield position looks to be thin in terms of numbers.

With Luke Amos being slowly brought back from a serious ACL injury, and summer signing Sam Field out for at least a couple of months, the R’s could do with an extra body to help ease the load on an older Stefan Johansen.

A loan deal could suit QPR the most, with a short term loan until January possibly being the best option.

Striker

Both of QPR’s front two hhave got off the mark for goals this season, With Scottish international Lyndon Dykes looking very impressive and fan favourite Charlie Austin also getting up and running.

But a little bit of pace up top would enable the likes of Austin and Dykes, who aren’t a massive threat in behind, to be able to focus on their strengths, and it would also create more space for play-makers like Ilias Chair and Chris Willock.