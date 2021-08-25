Preston have endured a very poor start to the Championship season having lost three of their opening four games and it is clear that more quality in the side is needed.

With deadline day being just over a week away, Preston will need to act very quickly and bring in several quality signings if they want to avoid getting dragged into a relegation battle.

With Preston so far being one of the very lightest spenders in the Championship, could we see at least one big signing made in the last few days of the transfer window?

Here are two areas where Preston need to bolster in the final days of the transfer window.

Striker

The striker position has been a huge problem for Preston for multiple years now.

Preston were linked with young Manchester City star Liam Delap for several weeks but that speculation can now be put to bed as Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Delap will be staying at the club even if they manage to sign Harry Kane.

Preston have now been linked with experienced striker Connor Wickham who has been training with the club for the last few days following his release from Crystal Palace.

Wickham’s injury record and inconsistency at scoring goals will not suit Preston who desperately need a goalscorer.

Preston have a few strikers at the club but none of them are real quality options who will set the Championship alight – a striker who can score goals consistently and stay fit is a must for Preston in the last days of the transfer window.

Centre-back

Another position which Preston need to bolster is at left-sided centre back – because Preston play a back-three, they need centre backs who have decent pace and are good on the ball.

The only option they have with those traits right now is Andrew Hughes but he is a natural left-back and has shown signs of weakness so far, so a left-sided centre-back with a bit of pace and ability on the ball is another position in which Preston must strengthen.