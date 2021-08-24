Liam Kelly has completed a move to League Two side Rochdale, it has been confirmed.

Following a difficult stint in The Netherlands with Eredivisie giants Feyenoord, midfielder Liam Kelly has been back in England this summer in his hunt for a new club.

The former Oxford United loan man recently spent time on trial with League Two side Swindon Town in his efforts to find a new home.

However, it has now been confirmed that he has joined one of the Robins’ divisional rivals, with Rochdale sealing a deal for the 25-year-old.

As confirmed on the Dale’s official club website, Liam Kelly has joined the club on a free transfer.

The former Irish youth international has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Rochdale, keeping him at Spotland until the summer of 2023.

Having struggled in his time with Feyenoord, Kelly will be looking to impress for Robbie Stockdale’s side in this latest challenge.

Dutch struggles

In the summer of 2019, Kelly made an eye-catching move to Holland to join former Reading boss Jaap Stam at Feyenoord.

However, he was unable to make an impact with the Eredivisie side and Stam left, leaving Kelly out of favour. Across all competitions, he managed only two appearances for the club’s senior side, also appearing six times for their U23s.

Oxford United loan spells

Given his struggles for game time in Holland, Kelly left the club on loan in January 2020 to link up with Oxford United.

The central midfielder would go on to spend the 2020/21 campaign with the U’s as well, notching up 38 appearances for the club. In the process, he found the back of the net once and laid on two assists.

Now, back in England with Rochdale, Kelly will be hoping to impress as he looks to bounce back after his time with Feyenoord.