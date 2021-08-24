West Brom’s rumoured target Mateo Cassierra is poised to seal a move to PFC Sochi, according to reports from Portugal.

Earlier this month, reports emerged from Portugal stating West Brom were among the sides eyeing a move for Belenenses striker Mateo Cassierra.

The former Ajax striker starred for the Liga Portugal side in the 2020/21 campaign. Cassierra netted 11 goals and chipped in with one assist in 36 outings, seeing him attract interest from elsewhere.

However, it seems that the Colombian is now poised to seal a move away from Belenenses, with a switch to Russia on the cards.

According to Mais Futebol, Cassierra’s move to PFC Sochi has been agreed.

All that remains is personal terms, so it awaits to be seen if the 24-year-old’s proposed switch to the Russian side goes through as planned.

Following the claims of West Brom’s reported interest in Cassierra earlier this month, nothing further emerged regarding the Baggies’ chase for the striker. It remains unknown as to whether or not their rumoured interest was taken further, but it seems as though he can be crossed off the list of striker targets if he was on there.

Valerien Ismael’s striker chase

The Baggies have been linked with a couple of strikers in recent weeks, with reports stating another number nine is on Ismael’s radar.

Watford’s Andre Gray is said to be on the Championship side’s radar, while they have also been mentioned as one of multiple sides eyeing Manchester City prodigy Liam Delap.

With a week remaining of the summer window, it will be interesting to see if a new striker makes his way to the Hawthorns.