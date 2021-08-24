Nottingham Forest’s assistant manager Steven Reid has stepped down from his role as Scotland’s assistant manager, it has been confirmed.

Scotland have confirmed the decision to keep former West Brom manager Steve Clarke on board to lead their bid for EURO 2024.

Since his appointment back in 2019, former West Brom defender Steven Reid has been working as his assistant manager, with Reid balancing his international role with a coaching position with Nottingham Forest since 2020.

Now, it has been confirmed that Reid has stepped down from his post with Scotland.

As confirmed on the Scottish FA’s official website, Chris Hughton’s assistant boss has stepped down due to “club and family commitments”, so it will be interesting to see how this affects his role at the City Ground.

Reid, who played for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and West Brom during his career, has been part of Hughton’s coaching side since last October, overseeing 49 games with the 62-year-old.

Now, his full focus will be on matters with Forest, so it awaits to be seen if he plays a more prevalent or influential role in Hughton’s coaching staff following his departure from Scotland.

Scotland success

Reid was a part of Clarke’s coaching staff as they embarked on a memorable and historic run to EURO 2020.

Scotland made their way to the tournament after coming through the play-off stages, defeating Serbia on penalties in dramatic fashion to qualify.