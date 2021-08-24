Reading new boy Junior Hoilett has revealed he was attracting interest from clubs abroad before sealing a move to the Royals.

So far, Reading have managed only two new signings this summer after being placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL.

Watford youngster Tom Dele-Bashiru has linked up with Veljko Paunovic’s side on loan and free agent winger Junior Hoilett became their second signing of the summer last week.

The Canadian international was available on a free transfer following his departure from Cardiff City, with Reading swooping in for an agreement.

Now, as quoted by the Reading Chronicle, Hoilett has revealed he was attracting interest from other clubs before the Royals swooped in.

The 31-year-old has stated clubs from abroad were also interested in his services, but added a move to Reading is “perfect”.

“It’s hard for people searching for clubs,” Hoilett said.

“I’m delighted to be here and get things sorted. Other teams abroad were interested, but as soon as Reading came in I was delighted.

“It’s perfect for me and my family.”

With his latest move secured and his first appearance for Reading made, it will be interesting to see how Hoilett fares with Paunovic’s side.

A new challenge

After five seasons on the books with Cardiff City, Hoilett will be looking to impress in his fresh start with Reading.

With the Bluebirds, the Canadian international played 184 times for the club, netting 25 goals and providing 22 assists. He has previously starred in the second-tier, so it awaits to be seen if he can show his dangerous best with the Royals.

Competition for a starting spot

Fellow summer signing Dele-Bashiru has featured on the left since joining from Watford, so Hoilett may have to displace him if he wants a starting role.

Ethan Bristow, who mainly plays as a left-back, has also featured further forward on the left-wing as well.