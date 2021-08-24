Nottingham Forest have been heavily linked with a move for Sparta Rotterdam midfielder Abdou Harroui, with Chris Hughton looking to bolster his ranks further.

Forest have mainly recruited players on loan this summer, with Ethan Horvarth the club’s only permanent signing so far.

James Garner, Philip Zinckernagel and Jordi Osei-Tutu have all joined on temporary deals, but Dutch midfielder Abdou Harroui is being lined up permanently.

Dutch news outlet Rijnmond stated a fee has been agreed between Nottingham Forest and Sparta Rotterdam for the 23-year-old’s transfer. It is said that he flew into England on Sunday with personal terms still to be finalised, so it awaits to be seen if a deal can be finalised.

Harroui, who can feature as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder or right-midfielder, has spent his entire career in The Netherlands so far.

The Leiden-born ace has impressed for Sparta, playing 103 times for the club. In the process, Harroui has netted 18 goals and provided 13 assists.

Here is a closer look at some of Harroui’s highlights amid the claims of Forest’s pursuit: