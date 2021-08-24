Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest have made an appalling start to the new Championship campaign, losing all of their opening four matches.

The pressure seems to be piling on Hughton’s Forest who have had a relatively slow transfer window so far bringing in only four players.

The recent acquisition of James Garner on loan from Manchester United will have left Hughton feeling satisfactory with his current midfield and will bolster their options.

Worryingly Nottingham Forest’s disastrous start to the season has proven that these two key areas of the team still need strengthening.

Left-back

The left-back position has become a major dilemma for Forest and must be resolved quickly.

Gaetan Bong is Nottingham Forest’s only current fit left-back and he has unimpressed since his arrival at the City Ground.

This summer, Nottingham Forest allowed first choice left-back Yuri Ribeiro to leave the club on a free transfer whilst also deciding to loan Nicholas Ioannou out to Serie B outfit, Como 1907.

A number of right-backs at the club have deputised at left-back including Jordan Gabriel and new arrival Jordi Osei-Tutu before his current injury woes.

Striker

The Reds already boast two Championship proven strikers at the club in Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor but with only one goal between them this season, the situation looks worrying.

Nottingham Forest are lacking an energetic, nimble striker who is able to run in behind and beat defenders with an abundance of pace.

This would allow Forest to play more progressively with a striker who can run quickly into space and finish clinically.

The Reds are currently lacking goals after scoring only three in their opening four outings and the need for a clinical and quick striker has never been greater for Hughton’s side.