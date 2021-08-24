With having only six contracted players at the club at the end of last season, it has by all means necessary been a busy transfer window for the Latics.

After ten players joining from other clubs (on free transfers or reasonable fees), one loan and two contract renewals after expiry,Wigan are near to having a complete squad. But there’s a few key areas that need to be strengthened before the deadline:

Full-Back

In recent matches it has been clear that depth across the back-line has been an issue, with right-backs having to fill in at left-back and centre-midfielders having to do a job at right-back. After the injury to Tom Pearce, and Luke Robinson showing he maybe isn’t quite ready for the physical demands of the division, Latics captain Tendayi Darikwa has had to fill in at left-back.

Then after Darikwa was required at right-back, central midfielder Max Power had to fill the vacant role at right-back. Therefore, the first priority should be the signing of a full back that is maybe versatile enough to cover both sides of the back four.

Centre/Attacking Midfielder

This area is not the main priority, it could be argued that Latics are just short of an attacking or creative midfield to complete their attack. The signings of midfielders Jordan Cousins, Tom Naylor and Power all fulfil similar roles of sitting deep and breaking up play.

All three have massively impressed the fans with their performances since joining the club but all are operating the same role. Having someone who could just put the ball on a plate in front of goal for the likes of Charlie Wyke and Will Keane would be ideal.