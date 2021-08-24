Exeter City have completed the signing of former Burton Albion man Colin Daniel, it has been confirmed.

The Grecians have endured a mixed start to the 2021/22 campaign, picking up their first win against Bristol Rovers in impressive fashion at the weekend after three games without victory.

Matt Taylor’s Exeter City will be looking to mount another push for the top seven this season after finishing in 9th last time out, with a host of new players coming in this summer.

Now, it has been confirmed that signing number 13 has arrived, with Colin Daniel joining on a free transfer.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the 33-year-old ace has sealed a move to St. James’ Park following his departure from Burton Albion earlier this summer.

Daniel had spent the last two years on the books with the Brewers, leaving at the end of his contract. Across all competitions, the left-sided player managed two goals and 11 assists in 72 outings for the club.

Following the confirmation of his one-year deal with the Grecians, it will be interesting to see how Daniel fares in his latest challenge.

Vastly experienced

Daniel, who can play anywhere up the left-hand side, has played 196 times in League Two, also featuring 186 times in League One.

Along the way, the experienced ace has spent time on the books with Crewe Alexandra, Macclesfield Town, Mansfield Town, Port Vale, Blackpool, Peterborough United and, most recently, Burton.