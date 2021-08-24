West Brom team news emerges ahead of Arsenal clash – Baggies dealt three fresh injury blows
West Brom face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup Second Round tomorrow night, but manager Valerien Ismael has revealed some fresh injury blows ahead of the tie.
West Brom have started to life under former Barnsley boss Ismael with a bang – they’re joint-top of the Championship table after four games, claiming 10 points and putting on some entertaining performances in the process.
His side next face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup. The Gunners travel to The Hawthorns on Wednesday evening as they look for their first win of the season, following back-to-back defeats to open their Premier League campaign.
Baggies’ injury blows
Speaking to the press today, Ismael has first revealed that Matt Clarke has suffered a hamstring injury and could be out for up to six weeks.
He then revealed that two of his players have recently tested positive for Covid-19, but didn’t mention names.
Speaking to Express and Star, Ismael said of the situation:
“We received yesterday the information that he [Clarke] will miss a lot of games – five to six weeks. We need to deal with the situation. It’s bad news for us, but it is what it is.
“You can’t influence injuries or Covid. They’re two situations we have to deal with. Now we have first case of injury, so we need to make sure he recovers well and comes back stronger.”
Clarke, 24, has started the last three Championship games under Ismael. The Brighton man joined on a season-long loan in the summer having spent the last two campaigns with Derby County and his absence will be a huge blow to the Baggies.
Ismael likes to play with five at the back – three in the middle – with Kyle Bartley and Dara O’Shea having been the other two so far this season. Semi Ajayi replaced Clarke when he limped off v Blackburn Rovers last time out and so he should be the ideal man to replace Clarke over the next few weeks.
West Brom have good depth in most areas of the pitch – expect them to be challenging at the top of the table all season round.