West Brom face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup Second Round tomorrow night, but manager Valerien Ismael has revealed some fresh injury blows ahead of the tie.

West Brom have started to life under former Barnsley boss Ismael with a bang – they’re joint-top of the Championship table after four games, claiming 10 points and putting on some entertaining performances in the process.

His side next face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup. The Gunners travel to The Hawthorns on Wednesday evening as they look for their first win of the season, following back-to-back defeats to open their Premier League campaign.

Baggies’ injury blows

Speaking to the press today, Ismael has first revealed that Matt Clarke has suffered a hamstring injury and could be out for up to six weeks.

He then revealed that two of his players have recently tested positive for Covid-19, but didn’t mention names.

Speaking to Express and Star, Ismael said of the situation:

“We received yesterday the information that he [Clarke] will miss a lot of games – five to six weeks. We need to deal with the situation. It’s bad news for us, but it is what it is.