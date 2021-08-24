Sheffield Wednesday are weighing up a move for free agent winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, according to reports.

Following his departure from Championship side Middlesbrough earlier this summer, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has remained a free agent.

The winger is free to hunt for a new club following his release and now, the 29-year-old is said to be attracting interest from League One side Sheffield Wednesday.

The Star has stated Mendez-Laing is on the Owls’ radar as Darren Moore eyes the possibility of further recruits.

If Mendez-Laing was to make a move to Hillsborough, he would become Moore’s 14th recruit of the summer.

The likes of Sylla Sow, Marvin Johnson and Olamide Shodipo (loan) have arrived as options on the left-wing, but Wednesday could do with further options on the right-hand side. Youngster Korede Adedoyin is currently the only natural right-sided winger on the books in Moore’s squad.

League One pedigree

Mendez-Laing is vastly experienced in the third-tier, with his most notable stints in the division coming with Peterborough United and Rochdale.

He thoroughly impressed in his time with the Dale, netting 20 goals and providing 19 assists in 85 outings for the club. He then made the jump up to the Championship after his time with the club, spending time in the second-tier with Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

A second spell in Steel City

If Mendez-Laing is to seal a move to Wednesday, it would be his second spell in Sheffield.

Back in 2011, the Birmingham-born attacker spent a short stint on loan at Bramall Lane with the Blades. While on loan away from Wolves, he chipped in with one goal and one assist in 11 games.