With the majority of AFC Wimbledon’s transfer business done, there are still two positions that need to be strengthened before the window closes

Dons boss Mark Robinson has stated on the club website that there is “possibly” one more deal to do before next Tuesday’s deadline, however he is unsure if sufficient funds are available.

With the South London side looking strong going forward, here are two potential positions that need bolstering.

Left-back

Although it may seem the Dons have this position covered with Nesta Guinness-Walker and Paul Osew both fit, it seems Robinson may want make his addition here. Osew is a more natural winger and Robinson seems more comfortable using him as an attacking option as seem against Gillingham.

First choice option Guinness-Walker has fallen out of favour after a poor start to the season defensively. This leaves Robinson with a serious headache, does he go into the market in search of another option? Or does he trust young Guinness-Walker to turn it around?

Central Midfield

With the Dons altering between 4-4-2 and 3-4-3 weekly, the only guarantee is that Robinson will play two central holding midfielders. Yet in his squad he only has three options. Club captain Alex Woodyard is ever-present for League One fixtures, with Anthony Hartigan and summer signing George Marsh battling for the other position.

The lack of depth there is a serious concern for the Wombles as one injury could create serious problems. Adding on to this Woodyard’s ability to get bookings for fun, with nine last term, further enhance this problem. One more addition here would resolve these issues and complete the Dons squad.