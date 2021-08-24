Millwall defender Alex Mitchell has agreed a new long-term deal with the club, according to reports.

Earlier this summer, Millwall boss Gary Rowett was full of praise for young centre-back Alex Mitchell.

The 19-year-old defender made a good impression while out on loan with National League side Bromley last season and was in and around Rowett’s first-team during pre-season.

Now, as per a report from News at Den, Mitchell has agreed to pen a new deal with the club.

It is said Mitchell has agreed a long-term deal with the Lions, securing his future at The Den.

Now, with a fresh contract secured with Millwall, it is added that the Championship side are weighing up the possibility of sending him out on loan before the window slams shut.

Earlier this summer, Rowett stated Mitchell was giving him “food for thought” after his strong outings in pre-season, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out in the coming days.

Millwall’s current centre-back options

As it stands, the Lions have a solid amount of options at the heart of defence.

Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, Alex Pearce, Murray Wallace, Daniel Ballard and youngster Mitchell are all available at the heart of defence, so a temporary switch could be best for the 19-year-old as he looks to pick up more senior experience.

Rowett mainly operates with three central defenders, so injuries could see Mitchell get a chance in the side. As it stands, Shaun Hutchinson is sidelined through injury, but Mitchell is yet to be named in a matchday squad for the first-team.