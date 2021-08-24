Bristol City are in discussions over a potential deal for Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles, according to reports.

Sky Sports (Transfer Centre, 13:06, 24.8.21) have stated that Dion Charles is on Nigel Pearson’s radar as he looks to bring a new striker to Bristol City.

It is said Pearson wants to bring a “Jamie Vardy-type” striker in at Ashton Gate, with the Northern Ireland international identified as an option.

However, the Robins are not the only side taking a look at Charles. Fellow Championship sides Nottingham Forest and Barnsley are also rumoured to be “very interested” in the striker, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out as we enter the final days of the window.

The 25-year-old is valued at £700,000 by Accrington Stanley, as per Sky Sports, so it awaits to be seen if the discussions materialise into a concrete bid.

Charles starred for John Coleman’s side last season, earning him a spot in Northern Ireland’s national side, something which has impressed Pearson.

Impressing in League One

Having made a good impression last season, it comes as no surprise to see Charles attracting Championship interest.

The Preston-born forward netted 20 goals and provided four assists in 49 games across all competitions last season. So far this season, Charles has started this season slightly slower, managing one goal in five outings thus far.

What could he offer Bristol City?

Much like a “Vardy-type” player, Charles looks to run in between the lines and break into the box, either latching onto passes or picking up loose balls. The striker isn’t afraid to shoot from distance or take on his man, either.

Having impressed in the third-tier, it would be interesting to see Charles take on a new challenge in the Championship.