Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff has confirmed Wrexham have failed with a bid for club captain Ben Tozer.

It emerged from The Sun reporter Alan Nixon at the weekend that Cheltenham Town star Ben Tozer is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Wrexham. Want to sign Ben Tozer from Cheltenham. Six figure fee and good wages. Ambitious. @swsportsnews @rossreidmedia — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 22, 2021

National League side Wrexham, now backed with the financial power or Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are looking to bolster their ranks with Football League-quality as they look to jump up from the fifth tier.

Eyebrows were raised when Paul Mullin made a move to the Racecourse Stadium, and it seems Tozer is the latest EFL-proven player on their radar.

However, the words of Cheltenham boss Michael Duff will have dealt a blow to their hopes of bringing Tozer in.

As quoted by Gloucestershire Live, Duff confirmed Wrexham’s bid, labelling it as “derisory”. He went on to add that while everyone has a price, Tozer is a key part of their squad and he doesn’t see him moving to the Welsh club.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Wrexham have made a bid, which is derisory.

“As far as I am concerned, he’s our captain, he played every minute of last year and been a major part of what we do.

“As always, everyone has a price, but it’s not even a conversation at the minute.”

With Duff confident Tozer will be staying with Cheltenham amid Wrexham’s interest, it will be interesting to see if the National League side come in with an increased bid in their efforts to tempt him away from the League One side.

A key player

Tozer’s importance was clear to see last season, with the former Newcastle United centre-back playing every minute in League Two.

Across all competitions, the 31-year-old scored two goals and provided eight assists in 55 games last season. His contributions take him to 146 games since joining the club three years ago.

Now, it will be hoped that the defender can kick on and help Duff’s side maintain their League One status and push on beyond that.