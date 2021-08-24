Sunderland’s League One fixture v Sheffield Wednesday could be postponed if the Owls receive two more international call-ups.

The Star reporter Alex Miller has revealed that Sheffield Wednesday could have the option of postponing their upcoming League One fixture v Sunderland on September 4th should they receive two more international call-ups for next month’s international fixtures.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been called up for Northern Ireland, with Black Cats midfielder Corry Evans also being called up to the Northern Ireland squad despite his hamstring injury.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is in the NI side for the international break next month. If the club receives two further call-ups, they will have the option of postponing their home clash with Sunderland on Sept 4.https://t.co/yL6Rm1B0hR#SWFC🦉 — Alex Miller (@AlexMiller91) August 24, 2021

What are the potential impacts of this?

It’s only one fixture and should it be postponed it’ll be rescheduled for a later date – when that will be is obviously unknown.

But Sunderland already have six fixtures scheduled in September (including their trip to Hillsborough on the 4th) and so having that game potentially postponed could give Lee Johnson’s side a much-needed break – the same applies to Sheffield Wednesday of course.

Whilst it’d give both sides a break at the start of next month it also means that they’ll have one extra game to fit in somewhere else across the season and, with both sides vying for promotion that rescheduled game could come towards the business end of the campaign, potentially throwing up some problems later down the line.

Should the game go ahead then the Owls will be without their number one and Sunderland without Evans – a blow to both sides but that’d really play into the hands of Sunderland.