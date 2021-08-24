Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has hailed recent arrival Gary Cahill, who’s signed on a one-year deal following his release from Crystal Palace.

Cahill, 35, has joined Bournemouth on a one-year deal. The former England and Chelsea stalwart is a former teammate of Parker’s – the pair played together for England – and Parker is expecting big things both on and off the pitch from his new signing:

“Gary brings a wealth of experience, along with massive quality, and he’s someone who is a great signing for us for many reasons,” he told Bournemouth’s official club website.

“He can help this young side we’ve got develop and add to what we need in this division, so I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

After making his professional debut with Aston Villa way back in the 2005/06 season, Cahill has since racked up 563 career appearances with 290 of those coming for Chelsea, and with 61 caps for England to his name as well.

“I know Gary, I’ve played with him and played against him many a time and watched his career develop,” Parker continued.

“I know exactly what he’s about and he’s someone who can help the current players we’ve got here, and give them his experience, give them his advice and he can help us in terms of what we need as a team.”

So how will Cahill fit into Parker’s Bournemouth XI?

Parker now has a few options in the centre of his four-strong defence – Lloyd Kelly and Chris Mepham were the pair that started the first game of the season v West Brom, but in the three Championship games since it’s been Kelly and Zeno Ibsen Rossi.

Whether Cahill will be a regular starter remains unclear but having featured 45 times in the Premier League across the last two seasons with Palace, it suggests that he still has the ability and the fitness to compete.

Kelly seems to be a favoured name and Ibsen Rossi looks a real prospect, so we could see a formidable partnership of Kelly and Cahill form up over the course of this season.

Either way, it’s a really shrewd signing on a free transfer – up next for the Cherries is a trip to Norwich City in the Second Round of the Carabao Cup tonight.