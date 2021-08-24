Going into the final week of the summer transfer window, Blackpool have already made some good signings.

Players like Shayne Lavery and Ollie Casey have impressed already, however the squad is still lacking. If the Tangerines don’t make any more signings they could be in the heart of the relegation fight in the Championship come the end of the season.

Here are two areas Neil Critchley should look to improve:

Right-back

Starting off in the most obvious position is right-back. The Pool are yet to sign an actual right-back as Callum Connolly has had to deputise there. Following Oliver Turton’s departure in the summer, Blackpool have been crying out for an out and out right-back.

Winger

In the opening exchanges of the Championship campaign Blackpool have lacked in creativity. The club have multiple options for this area.

Josh Bowler was brought in over summer and has so far impressed, having started his side’s last three in the league now. Tyreece John-Jules has come in as well and whilst he’s endured a slow start to life by the Seaside, he has the ability to become a really important player as the season progresses.

But with just three goals to Blackpool’s name so far, their need for creativity in the final third is definitely evident and Critchley should look for some more firepower in the final week of the window.