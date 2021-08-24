Charlton Athletic duo Conor Washington and Chris Gunter have both received international call-ups.

Washington has been named in Northern Ireland’s 27-man squad for their fixtures next month (see tweet below).

🙌 Your Northern Ireland squad for our September fixtures! 💚#GAWA — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) August 24, 2021

The attacker has been called up by Ian Barraclough for games against Lithuania, Estonia and Switzerland.

Washington was a slight injury doubt for Charlton’s last game against Wigan Athletic but managed to come off the bench in the end.

Gunter will also be on international duty with Wales in September.

The experienced right-back has made 102 caps for his country now so it is no surprise to see Rob Page name him in his squad (see tweet below).

CYHOEDDI CARFAN 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Your 27 player squad to face 🇫🇮🇧🇾🇪🇪 Find out more here: https://t.co/TJ0TTkON0Y#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/0pdwimrCBB — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) August 24, 2021

Gunter was selected for their ranks for the Euros and will be looking forward to get back into international action.

Wales will be locking horns with Finland, Belarus and Estonia in World Cup qualifiers.

There are a few familiar faces to Charlton fans in that above 27-man squad. Former defender Tom Lockyer is in alongside ex-midfield duo Dylan Levitt and Jonny Williams.

Levitt has recently joined Scottish Premiership side Dundee United on a season-long loan from Manchester United, whilst Williams will be playing in League Two this season for Swindon Town.

Both Washington and Gunter will both miss Charlton away trip to Gillingham on 4th September.