Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has confirmed that Championship-linked Matty Longstaff will be leaving on loan, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Newcastle United are keen to send the midfielder away before the end of the transfer window.

Longstaff, who is 21-years-old, is not short of suitors in the second tier with the likes of Blackpool, Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United interested, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

The youngster hasn’t featured for the Toon Army yet this season and is poised to head out the exit door.

Newcastle boss Bruce has said: “It’s (a loan) something that we’ve decided might be best for Matty. I’ve had that conversation with him.

“We’ll see in the next week, but we’ve had one or two inquiries. We’re hoping something will happen with him in the next couple of days.”

Risen up through their ranks

Longstaff has progressed through Newcastle’s academy and was handed his first-team debut in August 2019 in a League Cup tie against Leicester City.

The midfielder then scored on his Premier League debut a couple of months later against Manchester United.

He has since made 20 appearances for the North East club and has chipped in with three goals.

New move on horizon

Longstaff’s game time has dried up recently and a loan move is coming.

Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers have been among the clubs linked and it will be interested to see where he ends up going.