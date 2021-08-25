A couple years ago you would not be thinking that former Barcelona target Jean Michaël Seri would be bossing the Championship.

Seri joined the club at the beginning of the 2018/19 Premier League season where he signed from Nice, part of a deal which saw him and Maxime Le Marchand join on the same day.

His only goal that season came in a 4-2 home victory over Burnley – a long-range effort into the top corner which was awarded Premier League Goal of the Month for August.

Part of the £100million haul that summer, Seri and others were unable to prevent Fulham from staying in the league and disappointingly finished the season on 26 points.

Following relegation the midfielder has spent time in Turkey and France, with Fulham fans believing they had seen the last of him. However, manager Marco Silva has insisted that “he wants to stay and hasn’t told me anything otherwise.”

Despite not appearing in Fulham’s first game of the season, the midfielder has started the Whites’ three most recent league games and they have all ended in wins.

Seri came into the team against Huddersfield where he saw his side score five away for home – the club’s biggest away win since 1999.

After another dominant performance at The Den, the 30-year-old started his first game at Craven Cottage since 17th March 2019 and picked up the Man of the Match award.

The Ivorian set up the first for Aleksandar Mitrović from a well worked corner and continued to boss the game with a 92% pass accuracy.

As Seri is getting more and more game time under his belt, he could easily secure his place in the Fulham midfield and be one of the first names on the team sheet.

With the west London side still being without captain Tom Cairney and Harrison Reed, it will be interesting to see how Silva lines his team up in upcoming games.