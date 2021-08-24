Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens has told Omar Bogle he is not part of his plans for this season.

Doncaster Rovers’ manager has urged the striker to move on before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Bogle, who is 29-years-old, only joined the Yorkshire side in January from fellow League One outfit Charlton Athletic.

However, he has struggled to make an impact during his time at the Keepmoat Stadium and they are keen to get him off their books.

Doesn’t want to leave

Bogle is said to have received offers from a couple of League Two sides but nothing has taken his fancy yet.

Wellens has said: “I just don’t get why players when you tell them they’re free to move on and they want to stay at the club.”

Career so far

Bogle started out with spells as a youngster at West Brom, Birmingham City and Celtic before dropping into non-league at Hinckley United.

Solihull Moors took a chance on him in 2012 and his 66 goals in 116 games earned him a switch to Grimsby Town a few years later.

He then carried on his goal scoring exploits to help the Mariners gain promotion to the Football League.

Spells higher up the football pyramid at Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City, Peterborough United, Birmingham City, Portsmouth and Charlton have followed for him.

What next

Wellens has urged Bogle to leave but his situation remains uncertain right now.