Blackpool loan man from last season Ben Woodburn has completed a new move to Hearts.

The Liverpool man has linked up with the Scottish Premiership side on a season-loan loan deal, as announced by their official club website.

Woodburn, who is 21-years-old, has moved away from Anfield for a fourth time.

He was on the radar of clubs in Denmark and Croatia in this transfer window, as reported by Goal.

New challenge

However, it is Hearts who have won the race for his signature.

Their boss, Robbie Neilson, has said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve got this one over the line. Ben is a top class player with Premier League and international experience and he was really eager to join us.

“He’s an exciting player, one who I think will fit really well into our style of play. He’s quick, direct and can bring us different options in the final third.”

Blackpool spell

Woodburn spent time on loan with Blackpool last season in League One.

However, the Wales international struggled to make an impact during his time at Bloomfield Road and only made 13 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool situation

Woodburn has made 11 appearances for Liverpool’s first-team so far in his career and was tipped for a bright future when he first burst onto the scene.

However, he has since also been shipped out on loan to Sheffield United and Oxford United over recent seasons.

His move to Hearts now is a chance to get some games under his belt and show what he can do.