Nottingham Forest and Derby County are vying to sign Brighton shot-stopper Christian Walton, reports Football Insider.

Walton, 25, has been on the verge of a move away from Brighton all summer.

He’s been linked with a number of Championship clubs including Luton Town, Swansea City and Bournemouth but Football Insider now report that Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Norwich City are all racing to sign the Englishman.

It comes after the Seagulls have been stern in their valuation of Walton all summer but now, they’re willing to lower their demands as to arrange a permanent exit for player.

Brighton exile

Walton is a product of Brighton’s youth academy. He made his league debut for the club way back in the 2014/15 season and has since spent time with all of Bury, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town, Southend United, Wigan Athletic and more recently Blackburn Rovers.

He played in all 46 of Rovers’ Championship games during the 2019/20 season but split opinion among fans – he’s got all the attributes of a top keeper but often has a mistake or two in his game.

Championship calling?

At 25-years-old and having most recently played in the Championship, it seems like the level where Walton will eventually end up.

He’s out of contract at Brighton next summer and so they’re obviously keen on selling him this month. Nottingham Forest have a newfound transfer philosophy under new CEO Dane Murphy and could bring in some more competition for Brice Samba, though they signed Ethan Horvath earlier in the summer.

As for Derby, the cash-strapped club will no doubt prefer a loan move. It seems unlikely that they’ll be able to work around their current transfer restrictions to bring in Walton on a permanent deal, unless Brighton give him the green light to leave for free which seems unlikely.

With Norwich still lingering too, it’ll be interesting to see where, if at all, Walton moves in the next week.