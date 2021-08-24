Championship table-toppers Fulham travel to St Andrew’s this evening, to face a Birmingham City side who’ve claimed seven points from their opening four league games this season.

Marco Silva’s side though are the standout performers in the Championship so far this season – they lead both West Brom and Stoke City on goal difference and speaking to the club ahead of tonight, the Portuguese boss spoke of rotating his squad tonight:

“We have to manage the physical condition of our players. We’re at the start of the season but playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday, in eight days you have played three games, and it’s almost with the same XI.

“Okay, Harry Wilson and Bobby Reid played [against Huddersfield] and then didn’t play and we changed the wingers, but all the others were the same.

“We have to manage their physical conditions, let’s see how they are and I will take the decisions.”

Fulham have had a few injuries to start the season – all of Tom Cairney, Terrence Kongolo, Anthony Knockaert, Maxime Le Marchand and Harrison Reed are yet to play under Silva.

Reed is thought to be nearing his return to fitness though the likes of Cairney and Kongolo still face a while on the sidelines.

“But, of course, it’s a moment for me to see some of the players, because they are working so hard,” Silva continued. “They are deserving this chance, and it’s a good moment for me to give the chance to them.

“It’s not because we don’t respect the competition, we will go there to match our opponent, to try to get the result we want to go through in the competition, definitely.

“The players are working so hard and they deserve this chance, and they will get the chance to show their quality.”

Fulham have some quality youngsters in their ranks. Fabio Carvalho has been a standout performer in the Championship so far this season with three goals in his opening four league outings, with the likes of Tyrese Francois and Abdul-Nasir Adarabioyo another couple of younger players who are part of Silva’s plans.

Birmingham City will present another tough assignment for the Whites and expect both sides to field make-shift sides as they hope to maintain their positive starts to he Championship season.