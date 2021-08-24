Middlesbrough have made contact with left-back Joe Bennett, according to Wales Online.

Middlesbrough are looking for a ‘left-sided player’ and were reportedly close to sealing a deal in recent weeks. However, nothing has materialised as of yet and so the club are exploring their options.

One such option is Joe Bennett. The left-back departed Cardiff City this summer and is now a free agent. The defender worked extensively with current Boro boss Neil Warnock at Cardiff and the veteran manager is now eyeing up a reunion.

Bennett started his career at Middlesbrough and played 92 games over a three year period after breaking through from the academy. Since then he has gone on to play for Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, Bournemouth, Sheffield Wednesday, and onto Cardiff. He has also played for England at youth level.

The 31-year-old has been allowed to train at Cardiff’s training facilities after suffering an ACL injury. He is now back up to full fitness and will be looking for his next move.

Why the move makes sense

Warnock loves to employ a specific transfer strategy of signing players he has managed previously and so Bennett fits the criteria. Already at Middlesbrough he has signed Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier who he worked with at Cardiff and Bennett would be a welcome addition.

They are also short in numbers on the left side of defence. The Teessiders allowed Hayden Coulson to be loaned to Ipswich Town, leaving Marc Bola as the only left-back.

Peltier can play in that position if needed and Marcus Tavernier and Djed Spence were deployed there in pre-season. Yet, Bennett gives Warnock a more solid option and with no transfer fee involved, it is a move that makes sense for all parties.