Sheffield United’s Max Lowe has been heavily linked with a move away from Bramall Lane this month, with all of Barnsley, Reading and Swansea City said to be interested.

Lowe, 24, only joined Sheffield United from Derby County last summer but already the full-back is being linked with a move away.

He featured just eight times in the Premier League last time round but is yet to make a single matchday squad in the Championship this time round, with all of Barnsley, Reading and Swansea City being linked with the Englishman.

What’s the state of play here?

The Sun reported earlier in the moth that Lowe was set to join Swansea on loan. But a move was delayed because the two sides played each other in the Championship at the same time, and Lowe was also expecting a baby.

Since, Alan Nixon has reported in The Sun on Sunday (22.08) that Reading and Barnsley are now in the race to sign Lowe, with other reports claiming that Nottingham Forest have been knocked back in their loan pursuit of Lowe.

Blades’ summer blowout

Sheffield United have started the season really slowly and reports have backed them to make a few big sales before the end of the month.

Rhian Brewster and Oli Burke look to be among those names who could be sold off to raise funds before the end of the transfer window this month, with youngster Daniel Jebbison also being lined up by Premier League sides and Lowe as well looking at a temporary departure.

Three Premier League clubs trying to sign 18-year-old Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison. Everton one of the clubs. Scored winner on PL debut v Everton in May. Valued at more than £5m. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 23, 2021

There seems to be no front-runner in the race to sign Lowe as it stands – Swansea looked the most keen at one point, with Lowe’s potential arrival in South Wales freeing up Jake Bidwell to move to Middlesbrough but reports have since claimed that Boro and Swansea are well apart in their valuation of Bidwell.

That could potentially see Swans fall back in the transfer chase for Lowe, but with a week of the transfer window left there’s time for anything to happen.