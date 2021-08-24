Hull City’s pursuit of Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith is ‘ongoing’, according to reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Ongoing. Not sure how they describe the ‘fee’ … https://t.co/lfpAQ7WbHv — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 23, 2021

Hull City are working on a deal to sign the attacker before the end of the transfer window.

Smith, who is 22-years-old, worked with the Tigers’ boss Grant McCann during a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers a couple of seasons ago.

Hull are keen to land him following three straight defeats in a row in the Championship.

Player wants move

Nixon has added that Smith wants to make the move to East Yorkshire (see tweet below).

Nothing is ever ‘deffo’ … but the clubs have been working on a way to make it happen … and the player wants to go. https://t.co/suOHxKWkeD — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 23, 2021

The forward had an impressive loan spell in League One last term with Swindon Town and scored 10 goals in 26 games for the Robins.

Sheffield United academy graduate

Smith has risen up through the academy at Sheffield United and has been a key player for their youth sides in the past.

They have also loaned him out to the likes of Barrow, Bristol Rovers and Rochdale over recent years to gain experience.

He hasn’t quite been able to make the step up into their first-team and looks to be heading out the exit door soon.

Matter of time?

This deal makes sense and will be made easier by the fact he seems to want the move to Hull.

Smith would get more game time with the Tigers and would give them some much needed competition and depth up top.