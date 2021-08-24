Bristol Rovers are ready to offer a deal to Glenn Whelan, as reported by the Irish Independent.

Bristol Rovers are keen to inject some more experience into their ranks after a slow start to the new season.

It was reported by Bristol Live recently that Whelan was training with the League Two side alongside Leon Clarke.

The Pirates appear poised to hand the veteran midfielder a contract now.

Reunion on the cards

Whelan, who is 37-years-old, played under Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton at Fleetwood Town.

He is currently a free agent after being released by the League One side at the end of last season.

Whelan is a vastly experienced player and has racked up over 600 appearances in his career to date.

Barton may see him as someone to sort out his midfield department and add some stability to his ranks.

Notable spells

Whelan made his name at Stoke City after signing for the Potters following spells as a youngster at Manchester City and Sheffield Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland international played 338 games in all competitions during his time in Staffordshire and spent 10 years there.

He was then lured to the Midlands by Aston Villa and was a regular during his time there, making 73 appearances in all competitions.

Villa released him in 2019 following their promotion to the Premier League and spells at Hearts and Fleetwood have followed on.

The Irish Independent now say Bristol Rovers are ready to offer him a deal.