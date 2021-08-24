Carlisle United have not commented on any potential interest from Wrexham in Callum Guy.

Carlisle United will be wanting to keep hold of their midfielder before the end of the transfer window.

Guy, who is 24-years-old, has been speculatively linked with a move to Wrexham but the Cumbrians haven’t said anything about it, according to a report by the News & Star.

This is different to when the Welsh swooped in for Aaron Hayden earlier this month when Carlisle confirmed a bid had been made.

Read: Goalkeeper who Carlisle United had on trial this summer finds new club

Key player

Guy, who is 24 years old, joined the League Two side in January 2020 and has since been a regular.

He made 47 appearances for Chris Beech’s side in all competitions last season.

Career to date

Guy started his career at Derby County and rose up through the youth ranks of the Championship side before going on to make four first-team appearances.

The Rams loaned him to Port Vale before he linked up with Bradford City during the 2017/18 season to gain more experience.

Blackpool then came calling and he later joined the Tangerines on a permanent basis. However, after playing 46 times during his time at Bloomfield Road they let him leave for Carlisle.

Read: Wrexham linked with Cheltenham Town skipper

Wrexham in for him?

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Wrexham launch a late move for Guy as they have been splashing the cash.

However, the fact Carlisle have been coy on the rumours suggest this may just be speculation.