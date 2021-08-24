Everton are one of three Premier League sides looking at Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, reports Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol.

Jebbison, 18, only made his Premier League debut at the end of last season but the striker has been in-demand all summer.

He’s been closely linked with a loan move away from Bramall Lane with the likes of Sunderland being linked, with Hull City also being tipped with an interest recently.

Now though, Solhekol claims that Everton are among three Premier League sides vying to sign the striker on a permanent deal this summer – the Blades value him at £5million:

Three Premier League clubs trying to sign 18-year-old Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison. Everton one of the clubs. Scored winner on PL debut v Everton in May. Valued at more than £5m. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 23, 2021

What’s the state of play here?

Sheffield United looked set to send the youngster out on loan this summer. He was being closely linked with a temporary switch to Belgian side Beerschot but Jebbison is supposedly keen to remain in England – the Blades though are reportedly after a £1million loan fee.

A permanent sale has never looked on the cards until now, but it comes after reports of the Blades plotting something of a clearance sale before the end of the transfer window this month, with Rhian Brewster and Oli Burke among those who could potentially be heading or the exit door.

So given Sheffield United’s apparent need for funding before the closure of the summer window, Everton’s interest in Jebbison could be much more appealing to the Blades as apposed to a loan move.

He’s obviously a player with great potential and Everton know that more than anyone – Jebbison scored his first Premier League goal on his first Premier League start against the Toffees last season.

We could really see this potential transfer avenue heat up in the final week of the window.