Bradford City loan man from last season Austin Samuels is poised to join Aberdeen from Wolves.

Aberdeen have agreed a loan deal for the young striker, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Samuels, who is 20-years-old, is being given the green light to leave Wolves on loan again.

He has been linked with a move to Oldham Athletic this month, as per journalist Adam Millington on Twitter.

Read: Former Bradford City man could leave current side before the end of the window

However, it appears he will be making the move up to Scotland now.

Career so far

Samuels joined Wolves at the age of eight and has spent his whole career so far on the books at Molinuex.

He has been a regular for the Midlands club at various youth levels in the past but is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for the Premier League side.

Loan spells

The attacker was loaned out to Kidderminster Harriers in the National League North a couple of seasons ago to get his first taste of senior football.

He played six times for the non-league outfit and didn’t score.

Bradford then swooped to sign him in October last year and he managed to bag once in 14 appearances in all competitions for the Bantams last term.

Read: Player released by Oldham Athletic eyed by new side

New move on the cards

Oldham have been mentioned over recent times but Aberdeen are now close to luring him to the Scottish Premiership in what will be a decent move for the youngster.