Bournemouth have completed the loan signing of Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers.

Bournemouth have brought in the highly-rated youngster for the season, as announced by their official club website.

Rogers, who is 19-years-old, had a few other clubs interested in him in this transfer window.

The Athletic reporter Paul Taylor says the attacker was at Nottingham Forest’s game a couple of weeks ago, whilst Blackburn Rovers have also been credited with an interest him, as per a report by Lancashire Live.



However, Forest and Rovers will have to look elsewhere now for attacking signings before the end of the window.

It appears the latter have already moved on having sealed a deal to land Leeds United’s Ian Poveda.

New move for Rogers

Rogers impressed on loan at Lincoln City last season scored six goals in 28 games in all competitions to help them get to the Play-Off final.

He now has the opportunity to show what he can do in the division above.

Bournemouth’s chief executive Neill Blake has said: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured his services and he can only add to what is a young, talented and exciting squad of players – we very much look forward to working with him.”

Career to date

He rose up through the youth ranks at West Bromwich Albion and played once for their first-team in an FA Cup game against Brighton and Hove Albion in 2019.

Rogers was then snapped up by Manchester City and has since been a regular for their development squad.