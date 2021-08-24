Derby County travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup Second Round tonight.

Wayne Rooney takes his Derby County side to South Yorkshire tonight, to face a struggling Sheffield United side who sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table after their opening four games of the season.

The Rams meanwhile sit in 14th after a positive start to their campaign but tonight, Rooney is set to freshen things up.

Derbyshire Live report that Derby are set to make ‘big changes’ to their line up tonight. In the previous round v Salford City, Rooney made eight changes to his starting line up compared to his side’s prior outing in the league and is set to do so again tonight.

Though the Rams have several injuries to contend with: Tom Lawrence (groin) and Festy Ebosele (knee) are both in doubt for tonight’s game, whilst the likes of Colin Kazim-Richards (Achilles), Kornell McDonald (hamstring), Jason Knight (ankle) and Krystian Bielik (knee) are all more longer-term absentees.

One eye on Forest

Derby County host Nottingham Forest in a crucial Championship game this coming weekend.

Forest are the only Championship team not to pick up a single point yet and Chris Hughton looks to be hanging on to his job with every passing fixture.

With Rooney set to make a lot of changes tonight, we can expect him to rest his key players for Saturday’s East Midlands clash v Forest – a win for the Rams could really pile the pressure on Forest boss Hughton.