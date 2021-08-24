Hibernian have taken Sheffield United and Stoke City-linked Harris O’Connor on trial.

Hibernian are now casting an eye over the young defender, as per a report by the Daily Record.

O’Connor, who is 19-years-old, was released by Rangers at the end of last season and has since been a free agent.

The Record say he has been training with the likes of Burnley, Sheffield United and Stoke over recent times as he hunts for a new deal.

However, he could now end up moving back to Scotland as Hibs hand him a chance on trial.

Career to date

O’Connor rose through the academy at Rangers but left the Glasgow side when his contract expired at the end of June.

He spent time away from Ibrox on loan at Brechin City last season to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The centre-back ended up playing 12 times for the Highland League outfit.

What next

Sheffield United and Stoke will have looked at him as a possible addition to their Under-23s side but the fact he’s now linked up with Hibs suggests the Championship duo have decided not to sign him in the end.

O’Connor is obviously a highly-rated player based on the fact clubs are giving him the chance to impress.

Hibs have made a strong start to the new Scottish Premiership season and are now mulling over a move for the youngster.