Sunderland are ‘desperate’ to bring in a goalkeeper, according to reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Desperate for a keeper https://t.co/lg0fgMlNfv — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 23, 2021

Sunderland are keen to sign a new stopper before the end of the transfer window.

Lee Johnson’s side currently have Lee Burge and youngster Anthony Patterson as their two options in that department.

However, the Black Cats are eager to strike a deal with a new signing before the transfer deadline next Tuesday.

Read: Hull City lodge enquiry for Sunderland target

More signings on way?

It has been a decent start to the new season for Sunderland and they have won three out of their opening four games in the league.

They have had a busy transfer window having brought in the likes of Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins.

It appears they are generally opting for youth with their recruitment and the North East side are now expected to turn their attentions to bringing in a new goalkeeper.

Read: Sunderland fans react to new signing

Familiar face linked?

Sunderland have been linked with a surprise move back in for Vito Mannone, as reported by the Roker Report last week.

Mannone, who is 33-years-old, is currently used as a back-up at AS Monaco but only has a year left on his contract with the French side.

He made 80 appearances for Sunderland from 2013 and 2017 and bringing him back to the Stadium of Light would be an inspired piece of business.