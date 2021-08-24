Blackburn Rovers have signed Leeds United’s Ian Poveda on a season-long loan deal.

Poveda, 21, joins Championship side Blackburn Rovers on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season from Leeds United.

A product of the Manchester City youth academy, Poveda spent time in the youth academies of all of Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona and Brentford before heading to City.

He’d never made a Premier League appearance for City though, before signing for Leeds midway through the 2019/20 season.

He featured 14 times in the Premier League last season but failed to really make an impression. Now though, the youngster has a great chance to get some minutes under his belt with a temporary move to Ewood Park.

So what can Rovers fans expect from their latest addition? See him in action below: