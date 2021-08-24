Blackburn Rovers struggled last season in the Championship. As performances dropped off, results failed and Rovers tumbled down the table.

Blackburn Rovers fans have seen their side put in a mixed bag of performances this season. Two wins and a draw are enough to have them in 9th place after just four games.

This quartet of games has come without prolific striker Adam Armstrong whose 28 goals earned him a Premier League move to Southampton.

However, Tony Mowbray’s side have gone some way to addressing that with the capture of Leeds United star Ian Poveda as announced by the club website.

Poveda at Leeds United – some promise

Leeds United signed Poveda from Premier League giants Manchester City’s Under-23s in late January last year.

He has a storied youth career on his football CV. As well as being on the books at Manchester City, he’s also seen time at Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Since signing for Leeds United, Poveda has gone on to make 20 appearances for the Whites, 14 of these in the Premier League.

Poveda on Blackburn move

The loan switch from Elland Road had been gathering column inches over the last week or so.

The announcement this evening finalises those thoughts and ideas that it might be a deal on the cards.

Commenting on the move on the club’s website article, Poveda said: “It feels good and I’m really excited to get going as soon as possible. I’m thrilled to join such a great club.”

He goes on to add that the attraction for him is the opportunity to work under a quality manager like Tony Mowbray. Running alongside this was the strength of the squad at Ewood Park.

Thoughts?

Ian Poveda falls into that clichéd category of a tricky winger. He is a direct runner and has good control of the ball.

He predominantly plays down the right but did show the versatility at Elland Road to swap flanks.

He likes to take on opponents and has a turn of pace to get beyond defenders and put in dangerous balls to the box.

A very good signing for Tony Mowbray’s men and one who will add a spark to Blackburn’s Championship campaign.