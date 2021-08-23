Manchester City have a youth set-up that is likely amongst one of the strongest in world football. They have depth throughout all age groups.

Manchester City’s youngsters face the task of breaking through the ranks of world stars in front of them. Only then can they reach the senior squad.

Very few make that leap and, more often than not, the route into regular football is through the loan market.

Many have followed that route and one of the latest mooted to do so is young winger Morgan Roberts.

Manchester City starlet Roberts a wanted man

Bournemouth have been linked by the Daily Mail as being “in talks” with Manchester City over a temporary move for the 19-year-old.

Writing for the Mail Online, Simon Jones adds that this loan is a precursor to a £9million obligation to make the temporary deal a permanent one.

The Cherries are in need of some inspiration and flair out wide after selling Arnaut Danjuma to La Liga side Villarreal.

Roberts would be a like-for-like replacement for Danjuma. However, despite this noted interest, the deal has shown no signs of moving forward.

Sun man Nixon perplexed at hold-up in Rogers move

Commenting on his personal Twitter feed, Sun man Alan Nixon had the following to say about the hold-up:

Don’t quite get the delay in announcing this … https://t.co/0HhLjc4Sq2 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 23, 2021

Quite simply put, Nixon seems perplexed that the move hasn’t been announced yet.

Reading between the lines, Nixon seems the think that this link-up of Rogers to Bournemouth is a done deal. However, it hasn’t been done.

Thoughts?

Bournemouth’s play this season without Danjuma has highlighted the lack of threat their game has at the moment.

Bringing in such a highly-rated, skilful youngster such as Manchester City starlet Morgan Roberts would go some way toward redressing that.

Yet, the longer this drags on then the less time that Rogers would have to get acclimatised to the Cherries and the style of football that they play.

Ideally, Bournemouth will be looking to get this one over the line earlier this week rather than later.