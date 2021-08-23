Sheffield Wednesday might have looked sorry as they were dragged from pillar to post in getting relegated last season. It’s not looking like that now.

Sheffield Wednesday fans now see the Owls on top of the League One table, unbeaten and with four clean sheets. That’s the first time in the club’s history that has happened.

A big part of that is the form of the team’s defenders and impressing in that cohort is towering defender Dominic Iorfa.

Now that relationship is set to be extended, the former Wolves man signing an extended deal to keep him at Hillsborough until June 2023.

Iorfa signs extended terms – lengthens Owls stay

Iorfa joined Wednesday from Wolves at the end of January 2019. He’s gone on to become a key feature of their defensive unit.

He was missed last season as the Owls slid to relegation, seeing time on the treatment table for an Achilles injury.

Commenting on his new deal, Iorfa told Sheffield Wednesday’s website:

“The club is moving in the right direction and it’s something I am pleased to be a part of. Things are looking up, we’ve started the season well, the fans are back, there’s real optimism around the place and long may that continue.”

26-year-old Iorfa has been in excellent form for the Owls over the start of this season.

Thoughts?

Quite simply put, this is an excellent deal for Wednesday to tie down and extend such a key deal.

It’s a clichéd saying but this news is as good as a new signing for Wednesday and gives them assurances beyond this season.

The way that the Owls have started this season, they are looking like promotion material already.

There’s a long way to go – 42 games to be precise – but it will be heartening for Wednesday fans to know that Iorfa is onboard for the long-term.