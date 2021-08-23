Huddersfield Town’s summer signing Jordan Rhodes is set for three months on the sidelines through a back injury, it has been reported.

Earlier this summer, Jordan Rhodes completed a return to Huddersfield Town after nine years away from the John Smith’s Stadium.

So far, the 31-year-old has played three times this season, starting in their season opener against Derby County before coming off the bench against Fulham.

However, he wasn’t involved in their 2-1 win over Sheffield United at the weekend and was an unused substitute against Preston North End. Now, the reason for his absence has emerged.

As revealed by BBC Sport, Rhodes has suffered a back injury.

It is said that he will likely be out until December, with a spell out around three months awaiting the striker.

Rhodes isn’t the only player who looks set for a lengthy stint out of Carlos Corberan’s side. Spanish right-back Pipa is in need of groin surgery and will also spend around three months out of action.

The 23-year-old has not been able to make an appearance so far this season and it looks as though he will have to wait until the end of the year for his first outing.

In their absence…

With Rhodes out, Josh Koroma and Danny Ward started for Corberan’s side at the weekend.

Summer signing Ollie Turton has deputised at right wing-back in Pipa’s absence, giving him the chance to nail down a spot in the side following his arrival.