Stoke City are casting an eye over defender Demeaco Duhaney on trial.

Stoke City are letting the right-back play for their Under-23s as he hunts for a new club, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

Duhaney, who is 22-years-old, was released by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season and remains a free agent.

Stoke On Trent Live say he spent time on trial with League One side Wigan Athletic last month.

Read: Recently departed Huddersfield Town man was briefly looked at by Blackburn Rovers

However, it appears the Latics opted against handing him a contract.

Career to date

Duhaney rose up through the academy at Manchester City and was a regular for the Premier League side at various youth levels.

He then switched to Huddersfield in 2018 and went on to make 21 appearances for their first-team during his time in Yorkshire.

The ex-England youth International was also loaned out to non-league side Boston United during his time with the Terriers to gain some experience.

Huddersfield decided to cut ties with him when his contract expired at the end of June despite him playing 14 times last season under Carlos Coberan.



Read: Ex-Wigan Athletic midfielder joins Wrexham

What next

It is unknown whether Stoke see him as a serious possible addition to their ranks or whether they are just doing him a favour.

Dunaney is a decent option for Football League clubs on a free transfer as he is a decent age and has the potential to grow.