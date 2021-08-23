Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for Swansea City left-back Jake Bidwell.

Bidwell, 28, has just started his third season with Swansea City. The former Brentford and QPR man has been a mainstay with the Welsh side since joining having so far racked up 85 league appearances with the club, and featuring in all four of their opening Championship games this season.

Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough have been linked with a surprise move for the Englishman though – BBC Sport reported last week that Boro had enquired about the full-back who is now in the final year of his contract, with the Swans willing to let him go if their valuation is met.

It’s not known what Swansea’s valuation is.

What’s the state of play here?

Swansea seem wiling to let Bidwell go this month. They’ve been linked with a number of left-backs recently, including Max Lowe and his potential arrival in South Wales could, or rather would free up Bidwell to join Boro.

But the North-Eastern side don’t seem keen on spending too much on the 28-year-old – Swansea are yet to receive any official bids though Boro have enquired about a potential transfer, but reports from Wales Online today claim that Middlesbrough and Swansea are far apart in their valuation of the player.

There remains time for both parties to do business – the summer transfer window slams shut on August 31st.