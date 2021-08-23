Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Sparta Rotterdam midfielder Abdou Harroui, according to reports from The Netherlands.

So far this summer, Nottingham Forest have secured four signing, with Chris Hughton looking to freshen up his squad at the City Ground.

James Garner (loan), Philip Zinckernagel (loan), Jordi Osei-Tutu (loan) and Ethan Horvath have all completed moves to the Championship side.

Now, it has been claimed that another new man could be inbound, with a deal agreed for Sparta Rotterdam’s Abdou Harroui.

According to a report from Rijnmond, a Rotterdam-based Dutch news outlet, Forest have reached an agreement to bring Harroui to England.

It was reported at the weekend that the midfielder flew in on Sunday to complete his move to the Championship.

A deal between €2.5m and €3m is said to have been agreed, so it awaits to be seen if the finishing touches can be put on the reported deal to seal the midfielder’s proposed move to Forest.

Still work to do

The report states that personal terms are yet to be agreed between Harroui and Forest, so it will be interesting to see if the relevant parties can agree terms before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Who is Harroui?

Harroui, 23, is Dutch-born central midfielder who is also eligible for Morocco.

He has spent his entire career in The Netherlands, spending the last seven years on the books with Sparta Rotterdam. Since making his way through their youth academy and into the senior side, Harroui has played 103 times across all competitions.

In the process, he has chipped in with 18 goals and 13 assists. Harroui mainly operates as a central midfielder but has appeared in a deeper role in defensive midfield on occasion, also featuring on the right-wing.