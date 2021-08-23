Stoke City are not in for QPR defender Todd Kane, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

Stoke City have been linked with a move for the right-back over recent days.

However, he is not believed to be on their radar between now and the end of the transfer window which could open the door to Coventry City if reports linking the Sky Blues are true.

Football Insider have reported that Mark Robins’ side are keen.

Kane, who is 27-years-old, has fallen out-of-favour at QPR over recent times and has been given the green light to head out the exit door.

Down the pecking order

He still has a year left on his contract at QPR but lost his place to Osman Kakay last season.

Kane has been training with their Under-23s this summer as he hunts for a new permanent home.

The ex-England youth international joined the Hoops a couple of years ago and has since made 60 appearances from them in all competitions.

Chelsea academy graduate

Kane started his career at Chelsea but never made a senior appearance for the London club.

Instead, the defender had loan spells away from Stamford Bridge at Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest, NEC Nijmegen, FC Groningen and Oxford United to gain experience.

His final loan stint away from Chelsea came at Hull City before QPR swooped in.

Stoke have been linked recently but are not in for him.