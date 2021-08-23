Slavisa Jokanovic tips top Sheffield United youngster Kacper Lopata for first-team role
Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has insisted young defender Kacper Lopata could play a role in the first-team this season.
The 19-year-old centre-back made an impressive performance against Carlisle United in his senior debut for Sheffield United.
Lopata played all 90 minutes for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side as they secured a 1-0 victory over the League Two side, helping keep a clean sheet in his first outing for the Blades.
Now, following the arrival of Ben Davies, Jokanovic has insisted that Lopata could yet play a role in the first-team despite the fresh addition.
As quoted by The Star, the Sheffield United boss moved to heap praise on the Polish prodigy.
Jokanovic stated that he was thoroughly impressed with Lopata’s performance, stating that he is, as well as a promising talent for the future, an option at centre-back in his senior side.
Here’s what he had to say on the defender:
“Kacper Lopata played a very good game.
“He was strong, he touched all of the balls in defence. He is one of the young players who we believe can play in this competition for us.
“We need to keep working with him. He can become a very good player, that is certain. Obviously, there is work to do but yes, he is an option for us.”
With Jokanovic open to bringing Lopata into his senior side, it will be interesting to see if the promising centre-back can make good on his opportunity to break into the Blades’ senior side.
Sheffield United’s current options
John Egan, Chris Basham and new signing Davies will likely be Jokanovic’s go-to back three this season.
Jack Robinson can also play as a left-sided centre-back, while Enda Stevens has also featured in the role when called upon.
The lack of depth at centre-back could open the door for a promising youngster like Lopata to make his way into the first-team side, so it will be interesting to see how his season pans out.