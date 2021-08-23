Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has insisted young defender Kacper Lopata could play a role in the first-team this season.

The 19-year-old centre-back made an impressive performance against Carlisle United in his senior debut for Sheffield United.

Lopata played all 90 minutes for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side as they secured a 1-0 victory over the League Two side, helping keep a clean sheet in his first outing for the Blades.

Now, following the arrival of Ben Davies, Jokanovic has insisted that Lopata could yet play a role in the first-team despite the fresh addition.

As quoted by The Star, the Sheffield United boss moved to heap praise on the Polish prodigy.

Jokanovic stated that he was thoroughly impressed with Lopata’s performance, stating that he is, as well as a promising talent for the future, an option at centre-back in his senior side.

Here’s what he had to say on the defender:

“Kacper Lopata played a very good game.

“He was strong, he touched all of the balls in defence. He is one of the young players who we believe can play in this competition for us.