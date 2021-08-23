Guardiola runs the rule over Bournemouth, Stoke, West Brom-linked Liam Delap
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has insisted that Liam Delap will be training with City ‘all season’, amid strong interest from the likes of Bournemouth, Stoke City and West Brom.
Delap, 18, has been heavily linked with a loan move away from Manchester City this summer.
The Englishman – son of former Stoke City man Rory Delap – has been linked with a loan move to the Potters, with both Bournemouth and West Brom having been recently linked as well.
But Guardiola looks to have put any rumours of Delap leaving on loan this month to bed. Quoted by Express and Star, he’s said of the youngster’s future:
“He’s going to train with us if a striker comes or doesn’t come. He’s going to train with us all the season.”
A host of Championship sides have been linked with Delap at some point or another this year, but over the summer it’s been Bournemouth, Stoke and West Brom being more closely linked with a loan move.
BBC reporter Kris Temple said that Delap was still a ‘live option’ for the Cherries last week before Football Insider reported that Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht were hoping to beat both Bournemouth and Stoke to the signing.
West Brom’s links have been coming in and out of headlines all month after Express and Star previously reported that Delap and Daryl Dike were both options for Valerien Ismael.
The Foden method?
Phil Foden has become a star player for City over the past few years. He’s been nurtured by Guardiola and has never left the club on loan.
Perhaps the Spanish boss has the same idea in mind with Delap but for the likes of Bournemouth, Stoke and West Brom, Guardiola seemingly ruling Delap out of a loan move will come as a huge blow.
There’s little over a week left of the summer transfer window which closes on August 31st.