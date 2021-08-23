Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has insisted that Liam Delap will be training with City ‘all season’, amid strong interest from the likes of Bournemouth, Stoke City and West Brom.

Delap, 18, has been heavily linked with a loan move away from Manchester City this summer.

The Englishman – son of former Stoke City man Rory Delap – has been linked with a loan move to the Potters, with both Bournemouth and West Brom having been recently linked as well.

But Guardiola looks to have put any rumours of Delap leaving on loan this month to bed. Quoted by Express and Star, he’s said of the youngster’s future: