Bradford City target Omar Bogle rejects chance to leave Doncaster Rovers
Bradford City target Omar Bogle is not currently interested in the options available to him as Doncaster Rovers look to offload the striker, manager Richie Wellens has revealed.
Doncaster Rovers striker Omar Bogle is free to leave the Keepmoat Stadium this summer, with Richie Wellens looking to freshen up his attacking ranks.
The 28-year-old has struggled to make an impact since joining from Charlton Athletic in January. Bogle has managed only two goals in 21 outings for Doncaster across all competitions.
With the door open for him to depart, Bradford City are said to be eyeing up a move for the striker.
However, Wellens has now revealed that Bogle has turned down the opportunity to leave Doncaster.
The Rovers boss has stated that, as it stands, the clubs currently showing an interest in Bogle “don’t take his fancy”, with Wellens adding that he doesn’t think that will change before the window slams shut.
As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, he said:
“I think the couple of clubs that have asked about Omar don’t take his fancy.
“I don’t think that is going to go anywhere.”
With Wellens keen to offload Bogle but the striker not currently interested in any of his current options, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out as we enter the final stages of the summer window.
In need of a fresh start
Having struggled with injury problems and consistency over the past few years, former Grimsby Town star Bogle is in need of a fresh start.
He has been unable to impress in recent stints in League One with Doncaster and Charlton Athletic. While a drop down to League Two isn’t what he has his eyes on, a fresh start with promotion hopefuls Bradford promotion hopefuls could help Bogle enjoy his football again and get back to his dangerous best.