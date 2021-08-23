Bradford City target Omar Bogle is not currently interested in the options available to him as Doncaster Rovers look to offload the striker, manager Richie Wellens has revealed. Doncaster Rovers striker Omar Bogle is free to leave the Keepmoat Stadium this summer, with Richie Wellens looking to freshen up his attacking ranks. The 28-year-old has struggled to make an impact since joining from Charlton Athletic in January. Bogle has managed only two goals in 21 outings for Doncaster across all competitions. With the door open for him to depart, Bradford City are said to be eyeing up a move for the striker.

However, Wellens has now revealed that Bogle has turned down the opportunity to leave Doncaster.

The Rovers boss has stated that, as it stands, the clubs currently showing an interest in Bogle “don’t take his fancy”, with Wellens adding that he doesn’t think that will change before the window slams shut.

As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, he said:

“I think the couple of clubs that have asked about Omar don’t take his fancy.